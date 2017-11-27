Some NYC Ferry vessels sidelined for repairs

NOVEMBER 27, 2017 — According to a report in the New York Post up to five NYC Ferry vessels have been taken out of service for Coast Guard mandated repairs, with three of the catamarans currently in dry dock.

The newspaper cites USCG Warrant Officer Allyson Conroy as saying the repairs followed inspections that uncovered "heavy pitting" in the aluminum hulls and that the inspections came after the Coast Guard received a report of "minor mechanical issues," Conroy said.

The newspaper says that photos show small, round divots and larger pock-marked areas in the hull of the Great Eagle ferry, which is being repaired, along with the Happy Hauler, at the North River Shipyard in Nyack. It says a third vessel, the Owl's Head is undergoing repairs at Yank Marine in Tuckahoe, NJ.

