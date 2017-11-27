AIDAperla to operate on LNG when in Mediterranean ports

NOVEMBER 27, 2017 — Carnival Corporation's German market brand, AIDA Cruises, says it will gradually start regular operations to supply its 3,286 passenger AIDAperla with liquefied natural gas (LNG) to generate its power in the ports of Barcelona (Spain), Marseille (France) and Civitavecchia (Italy). The company is also in discussion with Palma de Mallorca (Spain).

On average, says AIDA, a cruise ship spends around 40 percent of its operating time in port. The AIDAperla's machinery installation includes a dual fuel Caterpillar 12M46DF allowing her to generate shoreside power using LNG, with a consequent substantial reduction in emissions.

AIDA Cruises first started using LNG in port with AIDAperla's sister ship, AIDAprima, this May in Hamburg.

AIDAperla and AIDAprima were both built by the Nagasaki shipyard of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

With the delivery of AIDAnova from Meyer Werft next year, AIDA Cruises will take the next step, operating the vessel on LNG both in port and at sea.