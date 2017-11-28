ABB turbocharger efficiency gain promises big fuel cost savings

NOVEMBER 28, 2017 — ABB Turbocharging reports that it has achieved a turbocharging efficiency increase of 2% in comparison with the recognized industry performance yard stick for low-speed engine turbochargers, the MAN Diesel & Turbo turbocharger efficiency benchmark.

The ABB turbocharging efficiency benchmark test took place earlier this year on a Hyundai testbed in Korea.

Three latest generation ABB A180-L turbochargers, produced by Hyundai under license, were fitted on an 8G95ME-C9.5 engine and the turbocharging efficiency measured. The measurement was performed with state-of-the-art wireless measuring equipment to ensure highest data accuracy.

For marine operators the additional 2% efficiency increase achieved by the ABB A180-L turbochargers would mean annual fuel savings of up to $35,000 per vessel, depending on fuel price and load profile. This exceptional efficiency increase was also confirmed and verified by MAN Diesel & Turbo.

Arie Smits, Senior General Manager, Product Group Low-Speed at ABB Turbocharging said, "The result of the measurement on an actual engine is a confirmation of our promise and commitment to continue to push for highest efficiencies and value for our customers. Promised, delivered and proven."