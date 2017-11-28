Q-LNG ATB showcases range of Wärtsilä technology

Wärtsilä is to provide a broad scope of products and solutions for the LNG bunkering vessel

NOVEMBER 28, 2017 —The 4,000 cu.m capacity LNG bunkering ATB on order at shipbuilder VT Halter Marine will be the first LNG fueling barge with a Wärtsilä solution to operate in U.S. waters.

The vessel has been ordered by Quality Liquefied Natural Gas Transport LLC (Q-LNG) and when delivered will be on long-term charter to Shell (see earlier story)

The ATB's barge component will be fitted with a Wärtsilä LNG cargo storage, handling, and control system. Wärtsilä will also supply the barge automation, power management, and ballast water management systems, as well the bow thruster. The tug will include Wärtsilä main propulsion steerable thrusters and shaft lines, the Wärtsilä NACOS Platinum dynamic positioning system, the tug automation, as well as all navigation and communication equipment.

The order with Wärtsilä was booked in November 2017. Deliveries will continue throughout 2018 and 2019, and the vessel is scheduled to commence operations in 2020.

"Q-LNG is very pleased to again be partnering with Wärtsilä on yet another ground-breaking project," says Chad Verret, President of Q-LNG. "Wärtsilä's expertise in LNG systems, its solid reputation for top quality marine equipment, and its commitment to customer service fits in very well with Q-LNG's plan to advance the development of LNG as a marine fuel in North America."

Q-LNG is owned 70% by Shane Guidry and 30% by Harvey Gulf International Marine, which currently has six vessels under construction or in operation with LNG solutions supplied by Wärtsilä. The success of these installations, together with recommendations from Shell, were strong factors in the selection of Wärtsilä equipment for this project.

"Wärtsilä is very grateful for the confidence placed in our solutions by VTHM, Q-LNG and Shell," says Hanno Schoonman, General Manager Sales for Wärtsilä Marine Solutions in the U.S. "Increasing the use of LNG as a marine fuel is at the core of our global business strategy, and this project represents an important step towards realizing that aim."