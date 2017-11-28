Type 26 proposed for Canadian Surface Combatant proram

NOVEMBER 28, 2017 — Two days prior to the procurement closure date, Lockheed Martin Canada (NYSE: LMT) says Canada's Combat Ship Team has delivered its proposal for the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) program.

The CSC procurement project will replace the Royal Canadian Navy's Iroquois and Halifax-class warships with up to 15 new ships beginning in the early 2020s as part of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy. Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is the selected shipyard for the combat ships to be built under the strategy.

Canada's Combat Team —BAE Systems, CAE, Lockheed Martin Canada, L3 Technologies, MDA and Ultra Electronics — is offering BAE Systems' Type 26 Global Combat Ship (GCS).

The first three Type 26 ships are under construction for the U.K. Royal Navy. The Canadian variant incorporates high-tech platform innovations from prominent Canadian companies and includes the Lockheed Martin Canada developed combat management system, CMS 330.

"The Type 26 Global Combat Ship is a flexible, next generation warship design which offers a low risk and affordable solution for the Canadian Surface Combatant program," said Anne Healey, Country Director, Canada, BAE Systems. "With the U.K. Type 26 program running ahead of CSC, our Canadian ship will benefit from lessons learnt on the U.K. program. This schedule also allows Type 26 the opportunity to be the most advanced Canadian Surface Combatant."

"Canadian companies such as W.R. Davis Engineering in Ottawa, Rolls-Royce in Peterborough and L3 MAPPS in Montréal have already begun work on delivering high-technology systems for the U.K,'s Type 26, demonstrating the skills and capability available from the Canadian supply chain," she added.