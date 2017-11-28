Gearing for growth, Rauma shipbuilder makes organizational changes

NOVEMBER 28, 2017 — Finnish shipbuilding company Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) is making a number of organizational changes as it enters a new growth stage that includes gearing up for the Finnish Navy's Squadron 2020 project.

Chairman of the board, Jyrki Heinimaa is to be the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from December 1. In other changes, Timo Suistio , CEO, BMH Technology, has been appointed to a newly created COO position. RMC says his strong project management skills will support the company's progress towards larger and more challenging ship projects. Current member of the board and CEO of Vientistrategit Oy, Mikko Niini , will become the new chairman of the board. The board has also appointed a new member, Pekka Vataja , previously the director of Danske Bank's large companies unit, and a founding partner of Sagacitas Finance Partners.

Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) was formed in summer 2014 and operates on the site of the former STX Finland Rauma shipyard.

"Rauma Marine Constructions' growth story has been phenomenal from the beginning," says Jyrki Heinimaa. "The changes in management are a natural consequence of the next growth phase of the company. At this stage, the challenges the company faces are different from those at the start-up phase. It is, therefore, the right time to strengthen and develop the management of RMC according to the requirements set by the new phase. Private sector funding has a crucial role to play in enabling growth, and ensuring private funding in future projects will be essential to RMC's growth."

Most recently, Heinimaa was the Group CEO of the Hollming group of companies. Prior to that his career included many years in the shipbuilding industry, holding management positions in ship finance, in particular.

RMC's current projects include construction of a 158 m car and passenger ferry for Danish shipping company, Molslinjen A/S that is scheduled to be launched at the shipyard before Christmas.

The refurbishment and modernization of the Finnish Environment Institute's (SYKE) marine research vessel Aranda, is also underway. Work will iincludee a seven-meter extension to the vessel, as well as implementation of an all-electric power transmission that will enable the underwater noise emitted by the ship to be significantly reduced.