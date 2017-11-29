Jim Kachidurian joins Seacube as Chief Commercial Officer

NOVEMBER 29, 2017 — Jim Kachidurian has been named Chief Commercial Officer of SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd., one of the largest global container leasing companies. He will report to Robert Sappio, Chief Executive Officer, who made the announcement.



"In this new position, Jim will be responsible for our customer-facing functions that will dictate the success of SeaCube in strengthening SeaCube's role as a premium supplier of containers and other intermodal assets," said Mr. Sappio.

Mr. Kachidurian will also be responsible for promoting the development and implementation of evolving business strategies to drive profitable growth and will be leading global sales and marketing and the trading team.



Mr. Kachidurian is an experienced executive who began his career in container leasing at Transocean Leasing some 30 years ago.



He has held senior sales and marketing roles with companies such as GE Capital, Donlen Corporation and most recently as Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing at Stoughton Trailers in Madison, WI.