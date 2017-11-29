Zero Emissions Ferry project aims for quantum leap for environment

NOVEMBER 29, 2017 — The Research Council of Norway has given a NOK 5.9 million (about $717,000) grant under its ENERGIX program to an R&D project that aims to build ferries that represent a quantum leap for the environment by combining existing technologies in a new way.

The Zero Emission Ferry project involves Rolls-Royce and ferry operators Color Line and Norled, and the Norwegian Coastal Administration. It is intended to result in a new electrical system that not only provides more efficient power output and stable operations, but is cheaper to run, easier to integrate – and has a lower environmental impact.

The four partners aim to achieve this by investigating new ways of combining systems for energy storage, energy management, onboard energy distribution and recharging. The work is already well underway, and the two ferry operators have specific goals with regard to the outcome.

"Our aim is to gradually reduce the emissions produced by our fleet of car and high-speed passenger ferries, and become the first Norwegian operator with 100 per cent zero emissions," says Lars Jacob Engelsen, Deputy CEO at Norled. "We are well underway with electrification on our short ferry routes, but are waiting for technology to become mature enough to be able to cover longer stretches. We are therefore delighted to be able to contribute our experience to this project

"This project is completely in line with our environmental strategy, in which the electrification of the fleet plays a key role," says Johann Martinussen, Color Line's Superintendent Automation & Control. "We want to exploit the energy on board more efficiently, reduce the operating time for our onboard machine park and ensure that we cover a larger proportion of our energy consumption from 'green' onshore power rather than fossil fuels."

The Norwegian Coastal Administration Shipping Company was one of the first Norwegian shipowners to use batteries on board. Its multifunctional vessel OV Bøkfjord is equipped with an environment-friendly hybrid system, a new vessel with an even larger battery pack is under construction, and the organization has an option for a third such vessel.

"We are proud to be part of this program, and look forward to collaborating with the other partners," says Trond Røren, CEO of the Norwegian Coastal Administration Shipping Company. "Only a few companies worldwide currently have much experience of shipboard electrification, but the four of us in this consortium are among the most experienced. The Norwegian Coastal Administration has an ambitious environmental strategy. Our newly constructed ships, our future ships and our participation in R&D programs like this one are key contributions in this environmental strategy."

The Marine division of Rolls-Royce is the consortium's technology partner.

"The aim is for the entire system or its component parts to be capable of use on both short-haul car ferries and big cruise ferries. Norway is far out in front with regard to green shipping, and we see an international export potential for these kinds of systems," says Sigurd Øvrebø, General Manager Product Electric and Power at Rolls-Royce - Marine.

The partners in the project represent three different maritime operating environments, and their combined experience forms the basis of the technology that will be developed.

The ENERGIX program demands practical results in return for its support, and the objective is to follow-up this two-year research program with three full-scale installations.

Established in 2013, ENERGIX is a 10-year program that aims to provide new knowledge that promotes the long-term and sustainable conversion of existing energy systems to ones based on more energy-efficient solutions.