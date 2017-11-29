Foss to build Damen ship assist and escort tugs for U.S. market

NOVEMBER 29, 2017 — Foss Maritime and Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see the Foss Rainier, OR, shipyard build the first four of a series of at least 10 Damen ASD 2813 tugs, with delivery planned for 2019.

The tug design has been modified to meet the unique demands of the U.S. tug assist and escort market and, while Foss will construct the tugs to supplement and enhance its fleet, tugs of this build series will be available for purchase by other U.S. tug operators.

"This partnership supports our shared goals," said John Parrott, Foss President and CEO. "It means, we can strengthen our fleet while meeting the demands of our customers, and at the same time Damen has the opportunity to market their innovative tug designs in the U.S."

"Working with Foss will enable us to strengthen our relationship while serving the North American market with state-of-the-art, cost-effective and dependable vessels," said Jan van Hogerwou, Damen's Vice President of New Construction North America. "We're excited about this collaboration and look forward to working closely with Foss."t

Damen Shipyards Chairman Kommer Damen and Foss CEO John Parrott at the signing of the agreement