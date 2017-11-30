Drone inspection specialist approved by two more class societies

NOVEMBER 30, 2017 — Delft, Netherlands, based drone inspection service provider Robotics In Maintenance Strategies BV (RIMS) has been certified as a "Recognized External Specialist" by classification societies ABS and RINA, for the use of Remote Inspection Techniques (drones) during surveys of enclosed spaces. This follows the earlier announcement that RIMS was the first company to receive an attestation from Bureau Veritas (BV) Marine & Offshore, as an approved service supplier.



These approvals allow shipowners and managers to invite RIMS to attend during a class survey, supporting the surveyors by showing the objects to be inspected live on screen, much as happens in a diving survey.

Drone inspections reduce the time required to carry out scheduled survey work, avoids unnecessary costs of access equipment such as scaffolding or cherry pickers, and minimizes injury risks faced by surveyors.

"Being the first company in the world with the approval of Bureau Veritas, and now also receiving the approval from ABS and RINA, means that we have managed to realize a real shift in the maritime industry with its acceptance of using new technology," says David Knukkel, CEO of RIMS BV. "These latest acknowledgements by these respected societies reinforces that we are delivering safe, sustainable, cost effective and quality approved services in the marine industry."