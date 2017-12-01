Bouchard Transportation contracts a further newbuild ATB

DECEMBER 1, 2017 — Adding to a fleet expansion plan that began in 2012, Melville, NY, based Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc. has ordered a further articulated tug barge (ATB) unit.

The tug component of the ATB, the M/V Evening Breeze is being constructed by VT Halter Marine, Inc. The barge component, B. No. 252 is being constructed by Bollinger Shipyards

The M/V Evening Breeze is the sister vessel to ATB tugs M/V Denise A. Bouchard and M/V Evening Star. The 4,000 hp tug will meet U.S. EPA-Tier 4 requirements, measure 112 ft by 35 ft by 17 ft, and will be equipped with an Intercon Coupler System.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to build another quality vessel for Bouchard Transportation," said VT Halter Marine Senior Vice President Robert Socha. "Our companies have repeatedly teamed on projects going back to the 1970's, and we are excited to continue our relationship with the building of this ATB Tug at our Pascagoula, Mississippi facility."

The B. No. 252 being constructed by Bollinger is the sister vessel to the B. No. 250. Measuring 317.5 ft by 70 ft by 28 ft, it will have a 55,000 barrel capacity, and be utilized to transport liquid petroleum products throughout the Jones Act Market. '

"Bollinger is proud to be a part of Bouchard's fleet expansion plan with the B. No. 252,"said Bollinger Shipyards President and CEO, Ben Bordelon. "The Bollinger and Bouchard families have a long tradition of working together, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue this tradition."

Mr. Hank Stewart has been awarded the responsibility to oversee the construction project through vessel completion as Bouchard's Manager of New Construction, and will report directly to President and CEO Morton S. Bouchard III.

Prior to joining Bouchard, Mr. Stewart worked as a VP of Production at a shipyard specializing in small to medium sized ocean going vessels in the United States.

Expected delivery for both vessels is first quarter of 2019.

Over the past five years, Bouchard has made significant advancements to its fleet that have included the delivery of two state-of-the-art ATB units (M/V Kim M. Bouchard & B. No. 270 and M/V Donna J. Bouchard & B. No. 272), and four ATB Tugs (M/V Evening Star, M/V Denise A. Bouchard, M/V Morton S. Bouchard Jr. and M/V Frederick E. Bouchard).

Continuously maintaining and advancing its equipment has always been a top priority for Bouchard and these Jones Act vessels include the newest modifications to the Intercon coupler and pin system, as well as the most technologically advanced equipment in various spaces designed to reduce total emissions, thus ensuring a more eco-friendly fleet.

"I am excited and proud to share the news of these newbuilds contracted with both VT Halter Marine, Inc. and Bollinger Shipyards, and look forward to furthering our growth by adding another state-of-the-art ATB unit to our fleet, said President and CEO, Morton S. Bouchard III. "We have a dedicated commitment to our customers and the safety of our operation, and we will continue to lead the market by investing our profits into innovative advancements in order to always operate in the safest and most efficient manner possible."

Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc.'s history dates back to its incorporation in 1918 by founder, Capt. Fred Bouchard, then the youngest tugboat captain in the Port of New York. The company will celebrate its centennial in 2018. Sister Unit: M/V Evening Star & B. No. 250 "