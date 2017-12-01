LR launches speedier path to Type Approval

DECEMBER 1, 2017 — Classification society Lloyd's Register (LR) used this week's International Workboat Show in New Orleans to launch a new way for clients in the Americas to access LR Type Approval services.

A Type Approval from LR demonstrates that a product conforms to recognised industry quality standards, International Conventions and/or the LR Rules, through a process of independent design review, sample testing and verification of production controls.

The new service, FastTrack Type Approval, will offer an easy-to-use online service that, says LR, is more convenient and a faster route to assurance. Onsite guidance is also provided during any part of the process. This reduces the time taken to issue type approval, with the efficiency saving outweighing any additional cost of this premium service.

The new service is the most recent in a number of significant investments in LR's capability and support in providing Type Approval services to the marine and offshore industry across the Americas region.

Graeme Hyde, LR's Type Approval Business Development Manager, based in Philadelphia, PA, commented, "We are committed to continual improvement in order to offer our clients better and a more hands-on service than we have done before. We work with clients from the beginning, identifying any areas that may need attention. FastTrack will allow LR to work with clients at their facility, where we will work with their engineers to ensure the correct approval is undertaken. This helps our clients save time and cost and ensures that all the relevant documentation is in place."

He added, "We have further Type Approval databases and associated systems upgrades coming soon that will make it even easier to issue certificates and make them available for clients online. It will also automate processes, flag up renewals and make it possible to offer our clients an even more proactive service."