Carnival names third ship in Vista Class

The Carnival Vista, the first ship in the Vista Class, and sister ship to the Carnival Panorama

DECEMBER 3, 2017—Carnival Cruise Line, Miami, FL, says the third cruise ship in its Vista Class will be named Carnival Panorama and will enter service in November 2019.

The 133,500-ton Carnival Panorama will join its sister ships, Carnival Vista, which entered service in 2016, and Carnival Horizon, set to debut April 2, 2018. The three 3,954-passenger Vista-class ships are the largest ever constructed for Carnival Cruise Line.

The 1,055 ft Carnival Vista operates in the Caribbean, with departures from Galveston, TX, and Miami, FL.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard in Italy, the Carnival Panorama’s homeport and itinerary have not yet been announced.

Just last week, on November 29, Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard delivered the MSC Seaside, the largest ship so far built in Italy. The MSC Seaside is 323 meters long, with a gross tonnage of 154,000 and passenger capacity of 5,179.