Wärtsilä 20 diesel now packs more power

DECEMBER 4, 2016 — Wärtsilä is launching an upgraded, more powerful version of its well established diesel engine. Cylinder output is upped from 185 kW to 220kW, increasing the engine's power density and enabling vessels to accommodate greater payloads or achieve faster speeds with almost the same low fuel consumption as the current version.

The increased maximum output will also improve the bollard pull capacity for tugs and support vessels.



By increasing the output per cylinder from 185 kW to 220 kW, it follows that fewer cylinders will be needed when installed in 60 Hz generating sets. This means that a lighter and more compact generating set is possible within the 1.3 to 2 MW merchant auxiliary segment.



"The new Wärtsilä 20 engine has the best power-to-weight ratio on the market in its segment. This provides an exciting value proposition for owners of ships where a light yet powerful engine is an advantage," says Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Engines, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.



As the new engine is a refinement of the existing Wärtsilä 20 engine, there is a high level of compatibility with the spare parts needed. Maintenance procedures are also for the most part unchanged.



The Wärtsilä 20 has proven its robustness and reliability with more than 6000 engines delivered since its introduction to the market in the early 1990s.

The engine can switch from MDO to HFO and vice versa without power interruption at any engine operation load. The engine is fully compliant with the IMO Tier II exhaust emissions regulations set out in Annex VI of the MARPOL 73/78 convention.

IMO Tier III compliance is available, as an option, together with the Wärtsilä NOR SCR system. The engine is a popular choice for a wide range of applications including merchant ships, special vessels, and offshore applications. The upgraded Wärtsilä 20 is also included in the newly introduced Wärtsilä HYTug series featuring integrated energy storage and power management systems.