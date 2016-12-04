VIDEO: DNV GL Veracity platform helps Jotun optimize deliveries



DECEMBER 4, 2016 — Jotun is using DNV GL's Veracity platform to optimize the delivery of its marine coatings in port. Veracity creates a system where users can safely share data and link it to other quality assured datasets to extract value. In this case Jotun is using the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) dataset to ensure it has the right amount of product in the right place.

A team from DNV GL has developed an algorithm that uses AIS position reports to accurately predict arrivals at ports. Jotun joined the Veracity pilot program to verify its benefits and it became apparent that an early approximation for vessels' future port visits could provide value to Jotun's supply chain. A more comprehensive understanding of the movements of the global fleet allows Jotun to optimize stock and delivery planning.

"Veracity is making paint digital. Jotun has recognized that even products that seem as analogue as paint can benefit from digital solutions and this is an example of how Veracity is not simply a platform for data but also a place for collaboration," Bjørn Tore Markussen, Managing Director of the Veracity platform unit in DNV GL.

Ships have for some time reported their positions through Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders but a team from DNV GL have cleaned the data and then developed an algorithm that accurately predicts arrivals at ports. Jotun joined the Veracity pilot program to verify its benefit to the market and it became apparent that an early approximation for vessels future port visits could provide value to Jotun's supply chain. A more comprehensive understanding of the movements of the global fleet allows Jotun to optimize their stock and delivery planning.

Jotun's digitalization journey started more than six years ago with the development of its Hull Performance Solution (HPS) which uses sensor data from on-board vessels to track and guarantee the performance of underwater hull coatings, protecting the hull from biofouling and increased friction.

Following this successful IoT (Internet of Things) experience, Jotun is working continuously to identify areas where data delivers extra value for both the vessel owner or operator and Jotun.

Geir Axel Oftedahl, Business Development Director at Jotun said, "A platform like Veracity opens new opportunities for us. Instead of Jotun acting alone or bilaterally with DNV GL, we are able to reach out and tap into the capacities from a range of different partners."