MHI reorganizes its shipbuilding business

DECEMBER 4, 2017 — Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) is reorganizing is shipbuilding business and, effective January 1, 2018, will establish two new wholly-owned companies, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Structure Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. will primarily undertake construction of ships that require intensive outfitting. It will consolidate the current capabilities of MHI's various shipbuilding bases (Shimonoseki, Nagasaki, etc.) and function as a business company exclusively dedicated to shipbuilding. Its corporate name was chosen to reflect MHI's long history and traditions in shipbuilding. Applying MHI's prowess in engineering, the new company will grow business in ships such as ferries, vessels used by governmental agencies, etc. It will also make social contributions in areas impacting the environment, in a quest to achieve sustained development.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Structure Co., Ltd. will mainly engage in the manufacture of large ships and marine structures.will carry on construction of large ships making use of the premises and human resources of the Koyagi Plant of MHI's Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works. The new company will also expand business in units accommodating new fuels and manufacture of marine steel structures.

MHI will work closely with the two new companies, providing its total support toward the development of their business operations.