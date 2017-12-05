Bureau Veritas inks deal to class CMA CGM LNG boxships

DECEMBER 5, 2017—On the opening day of Marintec China 2017, classification society Bureau Veritas signed a contract to class all nine of CMA CGM’s 22,000 TEU dual-fuel containerships. Marintec China will take place from December 5-8 in Shanghai, China.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) shipyards Jiangnan Changxing Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Hudong Zhonghua) and Shanghai Jiangnan Changxing Heavy Industry Co., Ltd (SWS), which will build the ships, signed the contract with Bureau Veritas (BV) senior management in the presence of CMA CGM.

All nine gas-fueled Ultra Large Containerships will be built to BV class rules and under BV newbuilding supervision. The ships will be the world’s largest LNG fueled containerships and one of the most environmentally friendly of their kind. The ships will be delivered by the end of 2019 and end of 2020.

Present to witness the contract signing at Marintec were President Chen Jun from Hudong-Zhonghua and Chairman Wang Qi from SWS together with Claude Maillot, Bureau Veritas, Senior Vice- President, Marine & Offshore, North Asia and China.



Ludovic Gerard, Executive Vice-President of CMA CGM Group company, CMA Ships, introduced the ceremony emphasising the strength of the relationship between CMA CGM and Bureau Veritas.



Claude Maillot commenting said, "Bureau Veritas is delighted and honored to be classing these ships and we are looking forward to working with Hudong-Zhonghua and SWS through this project and we thank both them and CMA CGM for trusting Bureau Veritas with this important project."

An important part of each ship's "future proof" design is a WinGD 12X 92DF slow-speed dual fuel engine, which will help it meet current enviornmental emission regulations, as well as those on the horizon.

GTT will design each ship's LNG fuel tanks, while—as we reported yesterday—TOTAL signed a long contract to supply LNG for the ships.