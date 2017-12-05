NLRB issues complaint against Pasha Hawaii

DECEMBER 5, 2017 — The International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots (MM&P) says that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has issued a complaint against Pasha Hawaii, The Pasha Group, and other subsidiaries ("Pasha"), for violations involving two new containerships being built at the Keppel AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas.

According to the union, the National Labor Relations Act and the union's collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with Pasha require Pasha to bargain in good faith with MM&P and to provide documents for MM&P to review and study before vessel construction begins so the union can confirm that the vessels comply with the living standards set forth in the CBA.

According to the union, the investigation by NLRB Region 20 determined that MM&P requested information that "is necessary for, and relevant to, the union's performance of its duties."

The union says that the NLRB complaint alleges that Pasha, both orally and in writing, has failed and refused to furnish the Union with the information requested.

The NLRB is seeking an order to compel Pasha to turn over the documents and to bargain in good faith with MM&P.

"We are pleased with the NLRB's decision to prosecute Pasha," said MM&P President Captain Donald Marcus. "We will not hesitate to take any and all legal action necessary to vindicate the hard-fought contractual rights of MM&P members." "Employers who refuse to honor contractual obligations and federally protected rights must be held accountable," said MM&P Vice President-Pacific Ports J. Lars Turner. "The NLRB's decision is critical to ending Pasha's refusal to bargain in good faith. We look forward to returning to the negotiating table in December to discuss proposals reflecting the tremendous skill and professionalism MM&P Licensed Deck Officers bring to the Pasha vessels."

Read the NLRB complaint HERE