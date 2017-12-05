EBDG to design new Miller Boat Line car/passenger ferry

DECEMBER 5, 2017 — Miller Boat Line of Put-in-Bay, Ohio has awarded Elliott Bay Design Group a design contract for a new passenger/vehicle ferry to supplement its current operation servicing the Lake Erie Islands.

The ferry will be roughly 140 ft in length with a carrying capacity of 26 standard vehicles and up to 600 passengers.

The vessel will be ADA accessible and will feature Tier 3 propulsion technology.

Special attention was given to designing a vessel that enhances onboard passenger comfort and improves the loading and discharge times for both vehicles and passengers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Miller Boat Line as they invest in the future of their operation and ridership," said Brian King, Principal in Charge and Chief Engineer for Elliott Bay Design Group. "Our team of skilled marine engineers and naval architects are dedicated to delivering a vessel that meets the requirements of Miller Boat Line."

Jacob Market, Vice President of Resources for Miller Boat line said, "EBDG offered a thorough, well thought-out approach to our operational needs, addressing every aspect of our desired vessel outcome. The initial design offered by Elliott Bay Design Group was very much in line with our goals and we look forward to working with their team."