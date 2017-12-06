De Nora names Kyriacou GM of Balpure BWMS business unit

DECEMBER 6, 2017 — Electrochlorination specialist De Nora has appointed Dr. Stelios Kyriacou as General Manager of its Balpure Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) business unit.

He joins De Nora Water Technologies from Wärtsilä, where he managed the research, development, design and certification of the full Wärtsilä BWMS range. He previously undertook the same role at Hamworthy from 2009 until its acquisition by Wärtsilä and held roles at Hatlapa Marine Equipment.

Dr. Kyriacou has also contributed his expertise in ballast water and maritime issues to IMO's Marine Environmental Protection Committee (MEPC) Ballast Water Working Group, IMarEST Ballast Water Expert Group and to U.K. Government and European committees on maritime strategy, innovation and regulation.

"I have long respected the team at De Nora for their deep and specialist knowledge of water treatment through electrochlorination, says Dr. Kyriacou. "Through their in-depth domain understanding they have developed an excellent electrochlorination ballast water management system, with several unique attributes – such as patented self-cleaning electrodes and highly efficient patented hydrogen management – which makes De Nora a true technology leader.

"The next year holds significant challenges and opportunities for the ballast water market. We anticipate that order books will begin to fill up for retrofit installation dates between 2019 and 2022. It is exciting to enter this next phase with an organization that has the scale, expertise and partnerships to position itself at the forefront of ballast water treatment for large vessels."

Don Stephen, Managing Director, De Nora Water Technologies UK commented: "The addition of Dr Kyriacou to our team comes at a very exciting time for De Nora. We have just completed our U.S. Coast Guard testing ready for submission before the end of the year, and have announced significant expansion of our Chinese manufacturing centres for BWMS. These significant milestones demonstrate our commitment to the maritime sector and delivering the best possible solutions for our customers for the long-term."

-ends-