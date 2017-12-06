Underwater permanent repair means no delay for chemical tanker

DECEMBER 6, 2017 — Underwater repair specialist Hydrex reports that it recently received an emergency call on a late Friday afternoon to carry out a permanent insert repair on board a 145 meter chemical tanker that had suffered a crack in its port side gray water tank.

The required work was carried out during the vessel's stop in Amsterdam.



In close communication with the superintendent of the vessel and the attending class surveyor, it was decided that a 700 mm x 300 mm insert would need to be installed. A steel mobdock (mobile mini drydock) that perfectly fit the rounded shape of the hull and the new insert plate were fabricated at Hydrex headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium.



After the mobdock had been installed, diver/technicians cut away the crack and the surrounding area. The new insert plate was then positioned and welded with full penetration weld following Hydrex's class-approved procedure. An independent NDT inspector approved the insert repair and the classification surveyor who was present during the operation gave his green light.

The vessel was able to sail on time as the repair was carried out well within the stipulated time frame.



By removing the large crack and installing a new insert, this area of the ship will not require further repairs during her next drydocking.