MOL plans to use LNG to fuel a coal carrier

DECEMBER 6, 2017 — Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) aims to move ahead with plans to use LNG to fuel a coal carrier. It reports that classification society Lloyd's Register has given Approval in Principle (AIP) to a design for such a vessel jointly developed by MOL, Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. .

The three companies recently conducted a Hazard Identification Study (HAZID) of the vessel and completed the basic design, which provides the required cargo capacity without making the hull larger by installing the LNG fuel tank at the stern.

In addition, a tank cover in installed to preventing an onboard fire from spreading to the LNG fuel tank and to streamline inspection work.

The irony of using clean LNG to carry coal cargoes is self-evident, however stricter exhaust emission standards apply to all ships, whatever cargo they carry.