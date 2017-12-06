Resolve strengthens client services team

DECEMBER 6, 2017 — Resolve Marine Group has appointed Lindsay Malen-Habib as Manager of Client Services and Dimos Iliopoulos as its Representative in Greece.

Lindsay Malen–Habib has 15 years' experience in maritime emergency response, business development and marketing and will be based in Resolve's head office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She has extensive experience in emergency response contingency planning, salvage and wreck removal having previously served as Director of Business Development for one of the world's largest salvors.

Ms. Malen Habib is active in numerous industry associations including as Chair of the American Salvage Association Membership Committee and Co-chair of the Marketing and Communications Committee. She is also an active member of the Women in International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA).

"Resolve has made a commitment over the last 30 years to invest funds into growing their emergency response capabilities around the world," she says. "I am proud to join a pro-active and dedicated team with this vision and look forward to helping Resolve expand its global presence whilst bringing our highly capable and well-resourced response services to our clients around the world."

Dimos Iliopoulos, a naval architect and marine engineer, has 40 years' experience in the Greek shipping industry having served in key management positions with ship owners, operators and shipbuilders. He is member of various Greek and foreign associations including the Greek Chamber of Engineers, and sits on the technical committees of three major classification societies.

Dimos Iliopoulos

Mr. Iliopoulos will be based in Athens and manage Resolve's client bases in Greece, Cyprus and Turkey.

Mr Iliopoulos said: "The Greek shipping market is still the largest in the world by tonnage. I want to ensure our clients have the opportunity to benefit from Resolve's suite of services ranging from OPA-90 Salvage & Marine Firefighting (SMFF) coverage in the U.S. to SPRO coverage in China to our global emergency response capabilities."

Mr. Iliopoulos and Ms. Malen-Habib will report to Resolve's Director of Client Services, Daniel Dettor.r global presence."