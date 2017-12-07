Wärtsilä unveils innovative propeller shaft bearing solution

DECEMBER 7, 2017 — Launched at this week's Marintec China event in China, Wärtsilä Linesafe is designed to bring significant improvements to the performance of intermediate shaft bearing solutions.

"The new Wärtsilä Linesafe for propeller shafts is suited for all vessel types from cruise to Navy. Wärtsilä Linesafe will replace all prior variations of Wärtsilä's intermediate shaft bearing solutions," says Matthew Bignell, Sales Development Manager, Seals & Bearings. "In addition to this innovative product development, Wärtsilä provides customers with worldwide field service support and technical expertise with its global network."



The innovative bearing has a simplified design that enhances flexibility and lowers lifecycle costs, enabling short lead times as well as fast spare part delivery and service response.

In addition, the updated bearing design offers enhanced flexibility within the standard design, which can allow customers to select different product configurations based on their needs.

"The new Wärtsilä Linesafe is revolutionary. It's a major step forward in bearing design," says Laura Lois, Product Manager, Wärtsilä Seals & Bearings. "The Wärtsilä Linesafe is designed to address the needs of marine and offshore owners and operators. The bearing design addresses market requirements such as increased radial load capacity, allowable shaft slope as well as a reduced amount of oil necessary for operation. The modular design enables the Wärtsilä Linesafe bearing to be tailored for use in various operating environments, and in customer-specific applications."

Further operational improvements of the Wärtsilä Linesafe standard design include readiness to connect a pump when forced lubrication is required, water cooling availability, interchangeable upper and lower bearing shells, and self-aligning design. Additionally, the system can be equipped with a "safe return to port" functionality when in flooded conditions.

Simplified design with improved functionality

Wärtsilä Linesafe is a hydrodynamic bearing with a modular housing made of high quality cast iron. Its self-lubrication is enabled by a cast aluminum oil ring and oil scraper. The bearing is fully split with the benefit of being easily replaceable and serviceable. The self-alignment of Wärtsilä's intermediate shaft bearing solution offers simple alignment and installation as well as reduced wear, resulting in longer operational life, which can help customers achieve lower lifecycle costs.