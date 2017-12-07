BSEE issues safety alert following drillship fatality

DECEMBER 7, 2017 — The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has issued a safety alert following a fatality that occurred December 2 onboard the Petrobras 10,000 drillship, owned by Transocean Ltd.

The deceased worked for Spencer Ogden Ltd. and was participating in pipe handling operations at the time of his injury.

According to the BSEE safety alert, "The deceased was a floorhand involved in pipe handling operations. At the time of the incident, the deceased was working on the rig floor and positioned between a stanchion, on the port side of the rig floor with his back to the retracting skate, when it moved causing the 'loading platform' of the skate to pin him against the stanchion. It was reported that there is approximately a 3-inch clearance between the stanchion and the loading platform. The incident took place within a rig floor red zone – an area where entry is controlled."

Because the factors involved in this incident are common to many drilling rigs in the Gulf, BSEE recommends all operators and drilling contractors review their facilities’ hazardous areas and associated safe work practices.

BSEE and the U.S. Coast Guard are conducting an investigation into the incident.

