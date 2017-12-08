First ABB Azipod D propulsion system now in operation

DECEMBER 8, 2017 — ABB reports that the first vessel installed with its Azipod D electric propulsion system, an 8,000 kW rescue tug, has been delivered to customer Guangzhou Salvage Bureau, a division of the Chinese Ministry of Transport, by Huangpu Wenchong Shipyard.

Before delivery, the rescue tug was tested in sea trials where it exceeded design targets in bollard pull, fuel economy, maneuverability, and low-load performance.

Suitable for a wide range of vessel types, the Azipod D product portfolio is available across a power range from 1.5 MW to 7.5 MW. Advanced thruster technology enables installed power savings of up to 25%, less maintenance and reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

"We are really impressed with the vessel's performance," said the rescue tug's captain, Shaohua Liu. "Response time and maneuverability, both of which are critical in our operations, are excellent. Less power was required than we expected for a given function. The Azipod D has exceeded our expectations by far."

Jaakko Aho, Vice President Thruster Products, ABB Marine & Ports, said: "The Azipod D range demonstrates our continuing drive to raise efficiency and cut lifetime running costs. More can now be achieved with less, and the scalable Azipod D is suitable for an even broader range of applications compared with earlier units."

Alf Kåre Ådnanes, head of ABB China Marine & Ports, notes that the success is a result of partnering in the marine cluster of shipyards, designers, class and shipowners, and a Made in China model for production and execution.

"These products are built to the company's sector-leading standards by ABB in China," he said. "As the new construction market turns up, we are certain that our Azipod D technology will be in heavy demand across a range of discerning operators and their specific requirements in many sectors."