BIMCO Secretary General signs on for five more years

DECEMBER 11, 2017 — BIMCO's Secretary General & CEO, Angus Frew, is extending his contract to the end of 2022. He has held the position since September 2013 and is also a director on the board of Global Ship Lease Inc. He is a former Chief Executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping.

BIMCO's Executive Committee decided to ask him to continue in his leadership role for another five years at i November 2017 meeting.

"Right now, is a very interesting time for shipping, and I am very happy to be offered the opportunity to extend my contract," he says. "I can continue to lead an organization that has the practical expertise and the scope to make a real difference on crucial industry issues, for example, the current environmental discussions and the establishing of a greenhouse gas strategy and objectives for the shipping industry."

"Angus has been a strong and able Secretary General. He is hard working and has driven BIMCO in the right direction, with more focus on value for our members. I'm very happy that BIMCO has secured his continued service," says BIMCO President Anastasios Papagiannopoulos.

Frew's main priorities for the coming years will be the industry's environmental policy, adding value for BIMCO members and ensuring that the industry speaks with a clear and united voice.

"The most important thing on BIMCO's agenda is the environment. We have the implementation of the 2020 sulfur cap to contend with, and we want a clear strategy and reduction objectives on carbon emissions," says Frew. "Being proactive in these environmental discussions is the only way to make sure that we, as an industry, are regulated in a way that makes practical sense."