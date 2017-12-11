Research vessel upgrades include Schottel Pump Jet

DECEMBER 11, 2017 — The refurbishment and modernization of the Finnish Environment Institute's (SYKE) marine research vessel Aranda, is currently underway at the Rauma Marine Constructions shipyard.

The 28-year-old Aranda is to receive a seven-meter extension and is being upgraded with a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system.

While the conventional shafting is being retained, an electrically powered Schottel Pump Jet (SPJ) of type SPJ 132 RD will be installed as a new auxiliary propulsion unit.

It features an input power of 400 kW, is installed flush with the bottom of the research vessel and provides maximum thrust over the full 360° range, with no resistance, even in shallow water.



Besides the propulsion assistance provided by the auxiliary drive, the SPJ is also used for dynamic positioning with an accuracy of half a meter.



The resilient mounting means that the steel and cast-iron structure of the pump jet is completely isolated from the vessel’s hull, thus eliminating high-frequency excitations. In addition to extremely quiet operation, this property is a prerequisite for undisturbed seismic measurements, which will be one of the many tasks of the research vessel.

Schottel Pump Jet prior to shipment