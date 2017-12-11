Research vessel upgrades include Schottel Pump Jet

DECEMBER 11, 2017 — The refurbishment and modernization of the Finnish Environment Institute's (SYKE) marine research vessel Aranda, is currently underway at the Rauma Marine Constructions shipyard.

The 28-year-old Aranda is to receive a seven-meter extension and is being upgraded with a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system.

While the conventional shafting is being retained, an electrically powered Schottel Pump Jet (SPJ) of type SPJ 132 RD will be installed as a new auxiliary propulsion unit.

schott Aranda 300It features an input power of 400 kW, is installed flush with the bottom of the research vessel and provides maximum thrust over the full 360° range, with no resistance, even in shallow water.

Besides the propulsion assistance provided by the auxiliary drive, the SPJ is also used for dynamic positioning with an accuracy of half a meter.

The resilient mounting means that the steel and cast-iron structure of the pump jet is completely isolated from the vessel’s hull, thus eliminating high-frequency excitations. In addition to extremely quiet operation, this property is a prerequisite for undisturbed seismic measurements, which will be one of the many tasks of the research vessel.

Schottel Pump Jet prior to shipment

