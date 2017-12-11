Metal Shark ready to build new Damen FCS for U.S. market

DECEMBER 11, 2017 — Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark reports that, as an extension of its existing relationship with Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards, the new Damen FCS 7011 fast crew supply vessel is now available in the U.S. market.

Developed by Damen in response to feedback from leaders in the offshore oil and gas sector, the FCS 7011 has been designed to reduce logistics costs and increase efficiencies in an era of low oil prices.

The all-aluminum monohull FCS 7011 is a fast and comfortable crew supply solution for offshore production facilities. The vessel offers increased safety compared to traditional crew supply vessels.

Incorporating Damen's "Sea Ax" bow and a ride control system for roll and pitch reduction, the FCS 7011 offers increased operability in offshore sea states. Steerable skegs allow for highly accurate course corrections, while a gyroscope maintains stability during crew transfer, with a motion-compensating gangway among the numerous available features.

Designed for passenger comfort, the FCS 7011 can be custom-configured to suit individual client requirements. With its size, range, 40-knot speed, and 150-passenger capacity, the vessel allows operators to efficiently service multiple platforms on a single trip for maximum cost savings and energy gains.

"The FCS 7011 utilizes smart design and the latest technology to bring new levels of comfort, safety, and efficiency to the offshore sector," said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. "Metal Shark enjoys a great relationship with Damen and we're excited to offer this first-in-class vessel to U.S. operators."

The FCS 7011 will be produced at Metal Shark's Franklin, Louisiana shipyard, which among its current projects is also producing a fleet of 85 ft Damen-designed patrol boats under the U.S. Navy's Near Shore Patrol Vessel (NCPV) contract awarded in June.

The 25-acre shipyard offers direct access to the Gulf of Mexico.