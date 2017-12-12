PODCAST: Inside Marine Pipe Joining Systems with Victaulic’s Len Swantek

Victaulic&#039;s Len Swantek Victaulic's Len Swantek

DECEMBER 12, 2017—For almost one hundred years, Victaulic has been producing mechanical pipe joining solutions for some of the most complex piping challenges faced by engineers, shipbuilders, naval architects, contractors and distributors.

For decades, Victaulic’s marine pipe joining systems have been used for a wide variety of applications onboard ship, including bilge systems, ballast, cooling lines, fire protection, fuel systems, etc.

We sat down with Victaulic's Director of Global Regulatory Compliance Len Swantek provides insight into how the company's marine pipe joining systems provide cost-saving, efficiency and design advantages to ship owners, shipbuilders, and naval architects in vessel construction and repair.

 

