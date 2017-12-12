BIW gets $24 million more for DDG 51 lead yard services

DECEMBER 12, 2017 — Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is being awarded a $23,902,104 cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-12-C-2313) for DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class lead yard services. This work will provide engineering and technical assistance for new construction DDG 51 class ships.

Lead yard services include liaison for follow ship construction, general class services, class logistic services, class design agent services, continuation of the DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class Flight III upgrade design efforts and class change design services for follow ships.

Work will be performed in Brunswick, Maine (50 percent); Bath, Maine (48.5 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (1 percent); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2018.

Fiscal 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $17,890,750; fiscal 2012 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,168,977; fiscal 2013 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $269,026; and fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount $263,366 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.