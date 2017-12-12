Horizon Shipbuilding delivers landing barge

DECEMBER 12, 2017 — Horizon Shipbuilding, Inc., Bayou La Batre, recently delivered a landing barge to its newest client, Sunset Key Transportation Corporation.

"This project is a testament that Horizon is open for business and remains capable of producing a quality boat at a good price," Travis R. Short, Horizon's President, remarked. "I'm also quite proud that my team was able to deliver the relatively complex barge in 90 days, including the detail design work."

In addition to the landing barge, Horizon is nearing completion of an 88' USCG inspected bunker boat and is currently performing a comprehensive repair project on the TVA towboat Red Wagner in addition to other repair work.

The landing barge is 60' long with an 18' molded beam and has been built to provide access to the Sunset Key resort located on a small island near Key West, Florida. It replaces venerable LCM8 landing craft purchased from U.S. Government salvage and refurbished but that have now reached the end of their service life.

Detail design was performed by Horizon's in-house engineering department based on a basic design created by Shipwright, LLC of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Horizon enlisted longtime team member Gulf Coast Air and Hydraulics for the ramp hydraulic system.

"We were sourcing shipyards that could deliver quickly and Horizon provided that. During construction Hurricane Irma hit Key West, which created even more urgency for the barge" said Barry Kimball, Executive Program Manager, Sunset Key Transportation Corporation.

"Horizon redoubled their efforts to get us this critical asset as soon as possible, which is appreciated."