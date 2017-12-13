Cenac awards ABS a Subchapter M TPO contract

DECEMBER 13, 2017 — Houma, LA, based Cenac Marine Services has awarded classification society ABS a Third-Party Organization (TPO) contract to support compliance with U.S. Coast Guard Subchapter M requirements.



"Tugboat owners and operators are urgently seeking and evaluating options for Subchapter M compliance" says ABS Americas Division President Jamie Smith. "With the Certification of Inspection date rapidly approaching, ABS is guiding owners to find the right compliance solution – suited for their unique needs – while also considering operational demands."



The recently signed contract establishes ABS as Cenac's sole TPO, providing oversight of its Internal Survey program and additional support with ABS surveyors when required.

By partnering with ABS, Cenac is on track to achieving complete Subchapter M compliance, through a tailored solution strategy, specific to its business objectives.



"Cenac Marine Services' diligence in researching and aligning ourselves with other industry leading companies, has lead us to enter into a partnership with ABS to ensure that our safety and maintenance standards are in complete compliance with USCG Subchapter M requirements," says Cenac Marine Services owner Arlen "Benny" Cenac Jr. "Cenac feels very confident that our relationship with ABS will be successful and only grow into the future."



As a USCG Recognized Organization (RO) and an approved TPO, ABS provides fully integrated solutions to help owners and operators achieve and maintain Subchapter M compliance. The unique compliance needs of any organization is identified and managed through a combination of services including Towing Safety Management System (TSMS) development, implementation and auditing, comprehensive plan review on behalf of the USCG, ABS class in conjunction with the International Safety Management Code (ISM), and ABS Nautical Systems Workboat fleet management software.



ABS can administer audits for the Responsible Carrier Program (RCP) – a USCG approved TSMS option — on behalf of American Waterways Operators (AWO).