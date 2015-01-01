Conrad Shipyard gains ISO 9001:2015 certification

DECEMBER 13, 2917 — Morgan City, LA, headquartered Conrad Shipyard reports that it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for Conrad Shipyard, Conrad Deepwater, and Conrad Shipyard Amelia from ANAB internationally accredited registrar ABS Quality Evaluations.

"I am extremely proud of our team for their hard work in the attainment of this important milestone," said Chairman, President and CEO Johnny Conrad. "It provides a tangible and internationally recognized commitment to our customers that we will continue to provide the highest quality marine vessels."

Companies that achieve management system certification to ISO 9001:2015 have demonstrated effective implementation of their Quality Management System, including: the company's commitment to its customers; the establishment of clear policies; good planning and implementation; good resource management; efficient process control, measurement and analysis; and, continual improvement institutionalized.