White paper looks at lubrication of methanol fueled ships

DECEMBER 14, 2017 — The first in a new series of white papers from Chevron Marine Lubricants explores the use of methanol bunkers, and how Chevron's Taro Special cylinder lubricants and DOT.FAST service play a critical role in the successful operation of M/T Mari Jone and M/T Mari Boyle, two of the world's first ocean-going methanol dual-fuel ships.

The white paper, called "Methanol and Marine Lubricants in a Lower Sulfur, Lower Emissions Future," has been produced in consultation with Vancouver, Canada-based Methanex Corporation, whose Waterfront Shipping subsidiary are co-owners and charterers of the vessels, Marinvest Shipping AB, which also co-owns of the vessels and MAN Diesel & Turbo whose ME-LGI methanol dual-fuel two stroke engines are installed in M/T Mari Jone and M/T Mari Boyle.

"The reality of a lower sulfur, lower emissions future for shipping is already here," says Ian Thurloway, Chevron Marine Lubricants Brand and Marketing Manager. "ECA and IMO 2020 regulations mean that in addition to the shifting use trends of traditional marine fuels, shipowners and operators are increasingly turning to the use of alternative marine fuels to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing legislative and operational landscape

Chevron is a leader in providing complete and reliable lubrication solutions for the all types of alternatively fueled vessels. Its full range of Taro cylinder lubricants, from the low 25 BN Taro Special HT LF to the new 140 BN Taro Special HT Ultra, provide solutions for the complex operating requirements of today, and tomorrow.

Alongside the use of Chevron's Taro cylinder lubricants, Chevron's DOT.FAST service is used to optimize engine lubrication and manage feedrates. DOT.FAST provides both onboard and onshore analysis of drip oil giving an accurate measurement of total iron wear, including corrosive wear. It combines both a drip oil analyzer for iron wear and a BN tester.

Methanol is one of a range of alternative fuels that, along with LNG, LPG, and ethane among others, are set to play an increasingly important role in the future of shipping. Chevron says that it is committed to providing reliable solutions for the marine fuels of the future.

Download the white paper HERE