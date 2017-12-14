Ecospeed used to coat scrubber outlets in three box ship newbuilds

DECEMBER 14, 2017 — The outlets of the exhaust gas scrubbers in three newbuild container vessels were recently coated with Subsea Industries' Ecospeed coating at the shipyard in Zhoushan, China
A lasting, chemically resistant coating was needed that could withstand the hazardous pollutants of the exhausts and protect the areas surrounding the outlets.
Exhaust scrubbers remove nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, hydrocarbons, heavy metals, carbon monoxide, soot and ashes. No pollutants are discharged into air.
Because of the tight regulations on emissions in the shipping industry, the installation of an exhaust scrubber system becomes increasingly widespread. A durable coating to protect the inside of these scrubbers is needed.
Subsea Industries says that several benefits make Ecospeed the perfect choice as coating for the exterior outlets as well as the interiors of the scrubber.
- Ecospeed is highly chemically resistant. Taking into account the nature of the process taking place inside the scrubber, this was essential for the customer.
- Ecospeed lasts the lifetime of a vessel. No repaints will need to be scheduled during future dockings of the ship. This saves on time and money.
- Ecospeed has been given a B1 classification by DNV GL after testing the coating’s suitability as a ballast tank coating. B1 is the superior grade in a six grade classification system.
- Ecospeed is a TBT-free, copper-free and biocide-free solution. Independent research has proven that the coating is 100% toxin-free and that there is no negative effect on the water quality or the marine environment at any point of its application or use.