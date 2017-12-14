Ecospeed used to coat scrubber outlets in three box ship newbuilds

DECEMBER 14, 2017 — The outlets of the exhaust gas scrubbers in three newbuild container vessels were recently coated with Subsea Industries' Ecospeed coating at the shipyard in Zhoushan, China

A lasting, chemically resistant coating was needed that could withstand the hazardous pollutants of the exhausts and protect the areas surrounding the outlets.



Exhaust scrubbers remove nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, hydrocarbons, heavy metals, carbon monoxide, soot and ashes. No pollutants are discharged into air.

Because of the tight regulations on emissions in the shipping industry, the installation of an exhaust scrubber system becomes increasingly widespread. A durable coating to protect the inside of these scrubbers is needed.

Subsea Industries says that several benefits make Ecospeed the perfect choice as coating for the exterior outlets as well as the interiors of the scrubber.