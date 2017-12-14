Detyens wins $7 million MSC contract

DECEMBER 14, 2017 — Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, South Carolina, is being awarded a $7,086,832 firm fixed price contract for 42 calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195).

Work will include general services, clean and gas free tanks, Cargo Tank 2C JP-5 blast and coat, lifeboat embarkation deck and overhead preservation, tank deck preservation FR 32-45, subject matter expert 12K overhaul, constant tension winch 1 and 2, 60K overhaul ships service diesel generator #3, lifeboat davit recertification.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $7,698,904.

Work will be performed in North Charlestonand is expected to be completed by March 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,086,832, will be obligated at time of award. This contract was competitively procured, with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and two offers were received.

The U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-18-C-4016).