PODCAST: Nautican’s Elizabeth Boyd Discusses Propulsion Efficiency

DECEMBER 18, 2017 — Optimizing performance, reducing fuel consumption, and improving profitability for ATB, tug, and workboat operators is more important than ever.

Founded in 1972, Nautican engineers and manufactures hydrodynamic solutions for tugs, workboats and fishing vessels, including patented Integrated Propulsion Units, High Efficiency Nozzles and Propellers, high aspect ratio Triple Rudders, Pre-Swirl Stators, as well as Hydralift Skegs for barges.

Recent applications include two sets of Nautican fixed pitch propellers and nozzles for a pair of Kirby Offshore Marine tugs built by Nichols Brothers Boat Builders in Whidbey Island, WA.

Marine Log sat down with Nautican’s President Elizabeth Boyd—a naval architect and engineer by training— at the recent International Workboat Show in New Orleans, LA, to discuss her company’s research and development efforts to improve propulsion efficiency and performance, as well as support her customers’ operational needs and identify the best solutions for their fleet. You can listen to the interview below.