Damen and Concordia Group form inland waterways JV

DECEMBER 18, 2017 — Damen Shipyards Group and Concordia Group have signed a joint venture agreement to cooperate in the construction and trade of inland waterway vessels. The joint venture will operate under the name Concordia Damen Shipbuilding.

"Damen and Concordia are joining forces in order to better support clients in their investments. Concordia Damen Shipbuilding will, beside catering to the general demand, focus on the development of sustainable vessels with a diversity of new shipbuilding techniques, in order to achieve a bright and clean future for ship-owners. We are very pleased to partner with Damen to expand our activities in the inland waterways market. We look forward to working together with Damen and its international network of shipyards and sales," says Chris Kornet, CEO of Concordia.

Concordia has been active in the Dutch inland waterways business since 2001 and also internationally over the past 10 years. The corporate identity of Concordia will remain within the new joint venture. The joint venture will increase production capacity.

The Damen inland waterways team, led by Product Director Inland Waterway Transport Simon Provoost, will move from the Damen headquarters in Gorinchem, to the Concordia office in Werkendam, the Netherlands.

"Both parties are very pleased with this partnership and look forwards towards a future with ambition and mutual trust," says Mr. Provoost, who will be appointed as Managing Director of Concordia Damen Shipbuilding.