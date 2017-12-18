Ingalls gets $63 million for initial phase of Fitzgerald repairs

DECEMBER 18, 2017 — Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, MS, is being awarded a $63,000,000 cost plus fixed fee contract modification for the execution of USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) emergent repair and restoration.

This contract mod will provide for the initial collision ripout phase of an availability that will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and collision repair of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer which was involved in a collision with the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal on June 17. Seven sailors lost their lives and the ship was damaged on the starboard side above and below the waterline.

The Fitzgerald left Yokosuka Harbor, Japan, Dec. 9, aboard heavy lift vessel MV Transshelf bound for the Pascagoula shipyard'

Departure from Yokosuka was delayed a few days due to damage that occurred during the onload process, which involved lowering MV Transshelf in the water, towing Fitzgerald onto a platform, and securing the ship for transport. During this process, the steel support structure punctured Fitzgerald's hull, requiring repairs in port. Both ships returned to anchorage December 1 where final onload preparations continued until departure to ensure safe transport.