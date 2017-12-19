Marcon fixes 3,900 mile tow

DECEMBER 19, 2017 — Coupeville, WA, based Marcon International, Inc. recently fixed the tow of the 400.3' x 106.3' x 28.3' depth heavy lift crane barge Pacific Lifter (ex-Maya, McDermott Derrick Barge No. 17) from Tuxpan, on Mexico's east coast,to Ensenada, on Mexico's Pacific coast.

After arrival in Ensenada, the barge was handed over to Boyer Towing's 4,000 HP tug Billie H to continue on to Seattle, Washington.

The 3,000 HP, ABS loadlined twin screw tug Simone (ex-Leslie Foss), purchased by TradeWinds Towing LLC of New Orleans through Marcon, handled the 3,900 mile tow from Tuxpan via the Panama Canal without incident (except, says Marcon, for an eight day delay at the Canal which seems to becoming the new normal).

The 120' x 31' x 15' depth, 1970 McDermott built twin screw tug powered by twin EMD 12-645E2s, Lufkin 4.128:1 gears and 103" x 82" five blade fixed pitch props is set up for ocean towing, barge handling and salvage work.

Towing gear consists of a Markey TDSD-32 double drum winch with a capacity for two 2,300' 2" wires and a stern roller.

Simone is now heading light back to the U.S. Gulf and open for towing opportunities any direction.

Marcon has previously fixed numerous tows with TradeWinds including two 5,000 plus nautical mile tows from the U.S. West to the U.S. Northeast Coast.

