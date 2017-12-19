ABS to class LNG bunkering ATB on order at VT Halter Marine

DECEMBER 19, 2017 — Q-LNG, LLC, has selected ABS to class its recently ordered LNG bunkering Articulated Tug Barge (ATB). The vessel is scheduled to begin construction at shipbuilder VT Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, in early 2018.

"We chose ABS as our class partner for this project because of their extensive understanding of LNG as fuel and LNG bunkering applications," says Q-LNG Transport President Chad Verret. "This project will expand the LNG supply chain and play a critical role in the advancement of LNG as a marine fuel throughout the region and North America."

“This project represents another significant milestone for the region in the continued development of LNG infrastructure in North America, helping the maritime industry meet stricter emissions requirements,” says ABS Chairman, President and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki. “ABS is committed to working with all project stakeholders to support safety both during construction and operations.”

The LNG bunker barge, with 4,000 cubic meters LNG capacity, will be owned and constructed by Q-LNG while the operations will be handled by New Orleans-based Harvey Gulf International Marine. The barge will be chartered by Shell, and will supply necessary LNG fuel to cruise vessels throughout the Southeast Coast of the U.S. The barge will be designed to be efficient and maneuverable to allow LNG bunker delivery to a range of customers.

ABS is also classing the LNG bunkering barge for North America that is currently being built at Conrad Orange Shipyard and is scheduled for delivery in 2018.

Recognizing the changing landscape and increased industry focus on gas, ABS launched its Global Gas Solutions team in 2013 to support industry in developing gas-related projects. The ABS Global Gas Solutions team provides industry leadership, offering guidance in liquefied natural gas (LNG) floating structures and systems, gas fuel systems and equipment, gas carriers, and regulatory and statutory requirements. ABS has extensive experience with the full scope of gas-related assets and has been the classification society of choice for some of the most advanced gas carriers in service.