VIDEO: Silver Ships gives ALDOT Dive Team boat a new lease on life

After complete refurbishment and updates, Silver Ships is confident boat will give ALDOT another 35 years service

DECEMBER 19, 2017 — A 29 ft x 9 ft aluminum vessel in service since its delivery by Silver Ships. Mobile, AL, in 1992 is set for another 25 years service after a complete refurbishment by the shipyard.

The boat is used by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Dive Team to facilitate the inspection of bridges both above and below the water throughout the state and serves as a platform to support diving operations.

The vessel was configured to contain all the necessary dive and safety gear for the team to complete its missions.

The extensive refurbishment and update saw only the aluminum hull and house retained.

New equipment installed included twin 250 hp Mercury Verado engines and a new Hummingbird Solix 15 navigation system plus all new LED Lighting throughout the vessel and the addition of a generator and air conditioner.

With its recent updates, Silver Ships is confident the vessel will be in service for the state of Alabama for another 25 years.