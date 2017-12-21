Chesapeake Shipbuilding, Vane Brothers ink another tug deal

DECEMBER 21, 2017—In the continuation of a newbuilding partnership that extends some 10 years, Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corp., Salisbury, MD, announced that it had inked a new agreement with Vane Brothers, Baltimore, MD to design and build four new Subchapter M-compliant push tugs.

This new order will bring the total number of tugs to 20 that have been built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding for Vane Brothers since 2007. Design and construction on the new tugs will begin immediately in Chesapeake Shipbuilding’s hull fabrication buildings.

The four at-yet-unnamed new tugs will be sister vessels. The new 3,000-horsepower tugs will be powered by two Caterpillar 3512 main engines, with conventional shafts, rudders and flanking rudders. Each tug will accommodate up to 7 crew members and will have large, modern private and semi-private quarters. The Chesapeake-designed tugs will have a length overall of 94 ft, molded beam of a 34 ft, and draft of a 10 ft 6 in.