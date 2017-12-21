BASS appoints Lehrer VP Sales in North America

DECEMBER 21, 2017—Fleet management software system provider BASS, headquartered in Lysaker, Norway, has appointed Fernando Lehrer as its Vice President of Sales for the North American market as part of its continuous commitment to growth and close customer support.

A naval architect and marine engineer by background, Lehrer brings over 20 years of experience in the maritime industry to his new role. Previous management experience includes serving as Vice President of Product Development for ABS Nautical Systems (ABS), Director of Marine Consulting Services for ABS and President of London Offshore Consultants (LOC).

His wealth of experience allows him to develop a holistic understanding of the challenges that ship operators face and the importance of selecting the right fleet management tools to address them.

Lehrer is also a thought leader and visionary, who has spoken at various industry events on the latest issues gripping the industry, with a keen interest in marine digitization and the way technology will impact the maritime industry.

Founded in 1997 in Norway, BASS provides fleet management software for ship owners and ship managers, as well as operators of rigs and floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs), and offshore units.

Its BASSnet Fleet Management Systems are used on more than 2,000 vessels around the world. With BASSnet, shipowners can not only manage their physical assets, operational processes and human resources, but also ensure regulatory compliance and improve financial results.

With its foray into the North American market, BASS is now represented in over 35 countries and with about 140 personnel worldwide.