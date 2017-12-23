ABS grants AIP for new large ethane carrier concept

DECEMBER 23, 2017—Class society ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) for a new very large ethane carrier (VLEC) concept developed by China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd., a member of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

“As demand for different types of liquefied gases increases, concepts like this will expand the infrastructure and enable more efficient transportation to get products to market,” says ABS Vice President for Global Gas Solutions Patrick Janssens. “Awarding Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding this AIP is another example of ABS’s commitment to promoting concepts that drive safer and more sustainable shipping.”

The novel VLEC is equipped with a specialized membrane cargo containment system suited to carry liquid gas cargoes such as ethane and propane. Designed with a minimum cargo temperature of -94º C, the concept supports a low cargo boil-off rate. Distinct features of the design include multiple cargo re-liquefaction lines to liquefy vapor gas, a powerful cargo handling system that maintains a stable tank pressure and a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system that supports compliance with MARPOL Tier III and USCG requirements for non-U.S.-Flag vessels operating in the U.S.

“We chose ABS because of their extensive experience in gas-related projects and their leading position in very large gas carriers,” says Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Vice President Jin Yanzi. “We are pleased to receive this approval from ABS which validates our early design work and helps us advance this concept.”

A leader in classing gas carriers and floating structures and systems, ABS also granted Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding an AIP for an LNG Power Supply Vessel that integrates LNG receiver, storage, re-gasification, electric power generation and transmission, with LNG storage tank volume of 32,000 m3 and 100MW power capacity.