Vard “reels in” contract for two

DECEMBER 26, 2017—Norway’s Vard Aukra will build two 19m x 10m freight-and-service vessels for the FSV Group of Norway, according to an announcement by Vard Holdings Limited.

The FSV Group operates and charters smaller vessels to support towing, freight, installation and inspection of fish farms, and assistance for ROV and subsea assignments.

Designed by Solstrand Trading, the new freight-and-service vessels will support the aquaculture industry, with the shipyard delivering the first in the third quarter of 2018 and the second in the first quarter of 2019.