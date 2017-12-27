NASSCO Norfolk wins Navy contract worth potential $98 million

DECEMBER 27, 2017 — GD NASSCO's Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, VA, has been awarded an $83,079,259 contract for the execution of USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) fiscal 2018 docking phased maintenance availability.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $98,259,279. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by May 2019.

This availability will include a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Mesa Verde. This is a long-term availability and was competed on a coast-wide (East coast) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport.

NASSCO will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating, and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair, and modernization.

Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $83,079,259 will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $77,554,908 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received in response to solicitation number N00024-17-R-4429.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-4429).