ClassNK releases amendments to its steel ship Rules and Guidance

DECEMBER 27, 2017 — Classification society ClassNK has released amendments to its Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships

ClassNK is constantly revising its Rules and Guidance in order to reflect the latest results from relevant research and development projects, feedback from damage investigations, requests from industry as well as changes made to relevant international conventions, IACS unified requirements (UR), national regulations, etc.

More specifically, some of the requirements amended this time are:

  • Amendment related to the Incorporation of Material Factors for High Tensile Steel into Structural Strength Requirements of Floating Docks (to incorporate research and development results)
  • Amendment related to the Intermittent Power Demand of Motors for Steering Gear Power Units Marking of Safe Working Loads (in response to industry requests, etc.)
  • Amendment related to the Fuel Consumption Reporting (in response to changes in international conventions, etc.)
  • Amendment related to the Testing Procedures of Watertight Compartments (in response to changes in IACS Unified Requirements, etc.)

