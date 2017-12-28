Fort Schuyler ceremony marks launch of SUNY Maritime Foundation

DECEMBER 28, 2017 — SUNY Maritime College and the Fort Schuyler Maritime Alumni Association have launched the SUNY Maritime Foundation to support the college's strategic initiatives, to expand its reach and to support its goal of developing additional resources.

At a December 21 gathering on Campus, Dan Gillette '97, president of the Fort Schuyler Maritime Alumni Association, and Rear Adm. Michael Alfultis, president of SUNY Maritime College (and a member of both organizations' boards) signed amemorandum of agreement that promotes student and alumni successes and connection. Dozens of Maritime College alumni, faculty and staff were there to witness the signing along with Capt. Robert Johnston '69, president of the newly established Maritime Foundation; Eileen McLoughlin, senior vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer of the State University of New York; and Christine Fitzgibbons, director of strategic development at SUNY.



"Maritime College's 1,800 students, 300 faculty and staff, and countless future students are thrilled at these collaborations," said. Rear Adm. Alfultis. "These two great bodies are so important – they ensure that we will provide the best maritime education for our students and graduates into the future."



The Alumni Association will help network with students for career success. Mr. Gillette, district manager at Nalco Water, said, "The bonds between Fort Schuyler graduates are strong and last a lifetime. We are delighted to help build relationships with current students so that they will be forever connected to their alma mater and to their fellow alumni."



The Foundation will use its intimate knowledge of the maritime industry and what it will require over the next decades to help strengthen the College. It will serve as the main fundraising entity for the college. The private support will assist the college in achieving its mission and vision, thereby enriching the educational quality of the college for students and faculty.

Foundation Chairman Captain Johnston, former president and CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., said, "My colleagues and I on the Foundation board are deeply committed to helping the College educate dynamic and distinctive leaders of global industry."



The Foundation will offer advice and guidance about the College's strategic initiatives, help expand the College's reach among key stakeholders and augment and support its resources.